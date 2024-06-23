Mining riches in Chemnitz

Other notable sculptures on the Purple Path include the “Petrified Wood Circle” by Turner Prize winner and pioneer of British Land Art, Richard Long. As the name suggests, it’s a circle of petrified, densely packed pieces of wood — half cedar and half American redwood — lying directly on the ground. Per Long, it’s meant to visualise the layer “that lies on top of thousands of other layers of human and geographical history on the surface of the land.” This is a travelling exhibit, which is currently to be found in the Church of St James in Chemnitz. It will later move to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of St Mary in Zwickau. Both cities lie on the Saxon Way of St James which leads to the Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, which was the European Capital of Culture in 2000. Apart from its mining history, Chemnitz was once Germany’s leading industrial city, known for manufacturing everything from locomotives to textiles. In a sprawling red-bricked building with distinctive arches stands the Chemnitz Industrial Museum. Built in 1907, this was once a locomotive factory and foundry that was functional until 1981. Today, the museum showcases over 200 years of Saxon industrial history. It is a treat for children and adults alike, featuring everything from vintage cars and historical textile machines to modern industrial robots. However, I am most enamoured by the museum’s centrepiece — a still functioning single-cylinder counterpressure steam engine from 1896. It stands in its very own engine house, which is richly decorated with tiles and paintings, all dating to 1911. The well-maintained engine not only looks spectacular but you can also see it in action on the last Sunday of every month. Much like the sculptures along the Purple Path, it is a work of art in itself.