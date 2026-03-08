A city in bloom | New Delhi undergoes breathtaking transformation for Tulip Festival

<p class="bodytext">Each year, as winter loosens its grip and spring quietly arrives in the capital, New Delhi undergoes a breathtaking transformation. Along the diplomatic boulevard of Shantipath and across the manicured stretches of Lutyens’ Delhi, a riot of colour unfurls in perfect synchrony. Tulip Festival—Delhi’s tribute to the iconic Dutch bloom—turns the city into a fleeting slice of Europe, where thousands of tulips burst into brilliant reds, cheerful yellows, soft pinks, regal purples and pristine whites.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For two short weeks, the capital becomes a living canvas. Cars slow—not from congestion, but from wonder. Families pause along flower-lined pavements, cyclists halt mid‑ride, and photographers crouch low to capture the blooms against the stately backdrop of embassies and tree‑lined avenues. Even routine commutes feel transformed into scenic drives.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Behind this spectacle lies months of meticulous planning. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) prepares the soil, selects high‑quality bulbs from its own nursery and provided annually by the Netherlands Embassy, and times the planting so the blooms arrive in a harmonious chorus with spring. The Netherlands, long regarded as the world’s tulip capital, has elevated the flower into a cultural emblem—immortalised in Dutch Golden Age paintings by artists such as Rachel Ruysch, whose intricate still lifes captured both beauty and transience.</p>.“Capital Fragrant with Flowers”: CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Flower Festival 2026 .<p class="bodytext">This year, over five lakh bulbs were planted across roundabouts and central verges, creating sweeping patterns of colour that draw visitors from across the city and the country. Tulips bloom in astonishing variety, from classic Single Earlies and sturdy Triumphs to elegant Lily-flowered, ruffled Parrot, fringed, bi‑coloured, and late‑flowering hybrids, each offering its own distinct charm. Tulips, though delicate in appearance, demand precision and patience to grow. Their brief flowering makes them all the more special, a reminder that beauty often lies in its impermanence.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What makes the Tulip Festival truly enchanting is its accessibility. There are no tickets, no gates—just open roads adorned with flowers, inviting everyone to share in the seasonal joy. Over the years, the display has become more than ornamental landscaping; it is a much‑awaited urban ritual, signalling spring’s arrival in the capital.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For children, it is an outdoor classroom of colours; for families, a cherished photo opportunity; for many others, simply a reason to pause.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For two luminous weeks, Delhi doesn’t just witness spring—it wears it. </p>