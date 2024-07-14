Nurture in nature

The guide explains that the Prom once formed part of the land bridge to what is now a large island. While I enjoy snorkelling in the Marine Park, the activity that the Prom is a paradise for is bushwalking, with over 80 km of walking tracks. From multiple walking options, I opted at first for the Prom Wildlife Walk, a 2.3 km loop trail, through open grasslands. Exploring solitary places is certainly better with a mate. Kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and emus are part of the odd menagerie of creatures I befriend. Rather than flee when approached, they seem content to potter around, turning their heads playfully as if offering the camera their best angle. Although the wildlife is relatively tame, the standard rule of not feeding animals or birds, nor getting too close to them, stays constant.