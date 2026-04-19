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Homelifestyletravel

Ocean’s whisper for travel enthusiasts

To get a taste of local life, there’s nothing better than visiting a market. The Port Louis Central Market is an open-air, noisy, bustling place with hundreds of shops selling everything, from fresh produce to textiles,
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 21:11 IST
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