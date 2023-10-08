On the House

Even though the Opera House turns 50 this October, her story dates back several centuries. After all, the Opera House sits on an ancient aboriginal site known as ‘Tubowgule’. As I walk towards the Opera House, I’m greeted by the sound of the didgeridoo, a musical wind instrument that’s an unofficial symbol of the indigenous culture of Australia. I strike up a conversation with the musician, Mick, who belongs to the Eora Nation. A crash course in ancient history follows: I learned that the indigenous people were the first settlers of Australia, making the continent their home much before European conquerors. Even today, Australia remains home

to innumerable indigenous groups that speak varied languages, and have different belief systems and customs. The Sydney metropolitan area alone is home to 29 different clan groups. These 29 groups are collectively referred to as the Eora Nation. Pronounced ‘yura’, Eora means ‘here’ or ‘from this place’. One among the Eora Nation, are the Gadigal. It is the Gadigal who owned ‘Tubowgule’. Today, the land on which the house stands is referred to as ‘Bennelong Point’, named after Woollarawarre Bennelong, a member of the indigenous community who was kidnapped by the British, and eventually became an interlocutor between the British colonists and the Eora Nation. Some historians describe him as a traitor, others dub him as a peacemaker and diplomat. The history of Australia is rich and complex. Perhaps no structure captures this aspect better than the Opera House, whose iconic roof is created from a web of 14 separate panels. Each is separate, yet part of a whole, sort of like a clan group; holding on to their own, while supporting the other. The result — a creation that’s absolutely fabulous.