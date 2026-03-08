Rann of Kutch: Worth its salt

<p class="bodytext">There is a moment, and everyone who has stood on the Great Rann of Kutch will tell you this, when the ground beneath your feet becomes a mirror stretching to the horizon, reflecting the sky so perfectly that it is hard to tell where the earth ends and the heavens begin. I reached the salt flats near Dhordo just after five, the sun already low, everything washed in copper, and I just stopped. No urge to photograph it or even speak. Just that rare, slightly unsettling feeling of being very small in something very large. The Rann does that to you.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Located in the far northwest of Gujarat, the Rann, literally meaning “salt marsh” in Hindi, is one of the world’s largest seasonal salt deserts, spanning nearly 26,000 sq km. For much of the year, it lies submerged under monsoon floodwaters. From October onwards, as the water recedes, it reveals a vast, blindingly white expanse of salt-encrusted earth, flat, hushed, and unlike any other landscape in India.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yet, the Rann is not an empty wilderness. Life gathers at its edges, where ancient settlements coexist with pastoral communities and heritage craft villages. It is within these margins that the Rann opens up as a travel destination. Here is everything you need to know to explore this ancient, otherworldly land beyond its white expanse:</p>.Archaeological evidence reveals human habitation in Kutch predated Harappans by 5,000 years: Study.<p class="CrossHead">Head to Dhordo </p>.<p class="bodytext">The Great Rann of Kutch is where you begin. The main entry point for tourists is the village of Dhordo, about 80 km from Bhuj, from where a short drive or a camel cart ride takes you to the edge of the white desert. It is best experienced early morning or late afternoon, when the salt flats shift dramatically with changing light, temperature, and cloud cover. But it is the full moon nights that people lose their minds over. The entire expanse glows silver, cool and lunar, and the sky is covered with stars. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Climb Kalo Dungar </p>.<p class="bodytext">Kalo Dungar, or Black Hill, is Kutch’s highest point at 462 metres and a sharp contrast to the flat infinity of the Rann. The drive up is excellent, with views widening as you climb, and from the top, you can see the entire salt desert.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There is a 400-year-old temple to Lord Dattatreya at the summit, accompanied by one of those genuinely unusual legends that the Lord himself fed his body to a pack of starving jackals here, regenerating endlessly to keep them fed. Today, the temple priests continue the tradition of feeding jackals every evening at sunset.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Explore Dholavira </p>.<p class="bodytext">Located on the island of Khadir Bet in the middle of the Rann, Dholavira is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the five largest cities of the Indus Valley Civilisation. Getting there is half the experience. The road from Khavda to Dholavira, a 30-kilometre stretch of tarmac with open salt flats on either side, feels less like a drive and more like a passage to another world entirely. Some people call it the ‘Road to Heaven,’ and on a clear winter morning with the light bouncing off the salt, it is not hard to see why.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Learn all about Kutchi craft</p>.<p class="bodytext">The craft villages scattered across Kutch are the district’s other great gift to the traveller. Bhujodi, just outside Bhuj, is a whole village of weavers producing the famous Kutchi shawls and rugs. Nirona is where you find Rogan art, a 400-year-old tradition of painting on fabric with castor oil-based paint, now continued by just one family in the world, the Khattris. The village of Ajrakhpur is dedicated to Ajrakh block-printing, a craft with roots going back over 4,000 years. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Venture into the wild side </p>.<p class="bodytext">Kutch is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, thanks to its mix of salt deserts, wetlands, and grasslands that support a surprising range of species. The Chhari Dhandh Wetland Reserve, near Dhordo, is an important wintering ground for migratory birds such as flamingos, cranes, and pelicans, while the Kutch Bustard Sanctuary remains one of the last refuges of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard. The most distinctive wildlife experience lies in the Little Rann of Kutch Wildlife Sanctuary. This is the only place in the world where the Asiatic wild ass can be seen in its natural habitat. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Cultural bonanza</p>.<p>Every year from mid-November to mid-March, the Gujarat government transforms Dhordo into a luxury tent city. This cultural festival brings together folk music and dance performances, craft bazaars, regional cuisine, and guided excursions onto the Great Rann, creating a snapshot of Kutch's cultural life in one place. It is a must-do for first-time visitors looking for a curated introduction to the Rann.</p>