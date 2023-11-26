Riding the Great Ocean Road wave

Legs sore from exploration, Deep Blue Hot-Springs, a bathing sanctuary that harnesses geothermal, mineral-rich waters from deep within the earth, beckons. Detoxifying Sulphur, Magnesium for muscle health and Lithium for mood stabilising are some elements that constitute the salutary properties of the water. The natural temperatures range from 36-42 degrees, and I waft between pools. Those created in caves with waterfalls gushing overhead enhance silent contemplation. Others invite open basking. For those with more time to linger, the towns that link the Great Ocean Road have plenty to satisfy. Warrnambool, for instance, besides being known for the sightings of the Southern Right Whale, is also hailed for its galleries, and old churches. The Flagstaff Maritime Museum gives insight into the Shipwreck Coast’s dramatic history. My next stop is a 48-minute drive away. The Port Campbell National Park. Here Lock Ard Gorge is best known for the shipwreck of the clipper Lock Ard in 1878. But the geology is as compelling. The “Apostles” nearby, are temporary remnants of a retreating limestone coastline, born of a mix of sand and seashells, deposited in an ancient seabed, compressed millions of years ago. If you linger on the boardwalk around the Apostles, it is possible to witness cliff faces under constant attack by the wind and waves eating at the “apostles”, which are being eroded up to two centimetres a year. Change is life’s only constant.