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Romancing Monterosso: A journey through Cinque Terre’s timeless charm

The stones spoke of the footmarks of pilgrims, fishermen, and farmers, long before tourists like me left our own trail.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 22:26 IST
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The Ligurian Sea forms the ideal backdrop for the colourful buildingsalong the coast.

The Ligurian Sea forms the ideal backdrop for the colourful buildings
along the coast. 

Pic courtesy: Ameya Deo

Riomaggiore, one of the fishing villages that’s part of Cinque Terre.

Riomaggiore, one of the fishing villages that’s part of Cinque Terre. 

The famed clock tower at Monterosso Al Mare.

The famed clock tower at Monterosso Al Mare. 

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Published 28 March 2026, 22:26 IST
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