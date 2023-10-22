Romancing the past & present in Orchha

But, amidst all that, Chaturbhuj temple stands as a silent spectator in a beautifully gloomy background. It was, after all, destined to be the seat of not any other king but King Rama. As per the legend, the King of Orchha Madhukar Shah was a devotee of Lord Krishna, and his wife, Queen Ganesh Kunwari was a devotee of Lord Rama. The king once asked the queen to implode her god to visit Orchha. She travelled to Ayodhya and her prayers were answered. Lord Rama paid her a visit,

agreeing to go with her as an idol. But he had conditions — he shall be the king of Orchha and wherever the queen sat the idol first would be final. Upon learning that the queen was coming back with Lord Rama, Madhukar Shah started getting the magnificent Chaturbhuj temple built. But, as luck would have it, the queen sat the idol in her palace and thereafter, no force could move King Rama from his place. The queen’s palace, hence became Raja Rama temple. The multi-storeyed Chaturbhuj temple, made to resemble the four arms of Lord Vishnu as Rama, is one of his avatars (chatur means four and bhuj means arm), a mix of temple-fort-palace architecture, and one of the tallest spires at 344 feet, was left without a deity. Jahangir Mahal feels similarly ignored. Once upon a time in the early 17th century, Mughal emperor Jahangir was to visit Orchha for the first time. The Bundela ruler, Bir Singh Deo, got the four-storeyed palace built in his honour. The ‘pepper pots and domes’ design of this Indo-Islamic blend of architecture later found its way to Edwin Lutyens’ structures in Delhi. Founded in 1531, Orchha rulers’ (Bundela clan) political affiliations meant that it seldom witnessed fierce battles. Becoming a vassal to the Mughal empire and then entering a treaty of alliance with the British helped it hold a seat of prominence for almost 300 years.