Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

Salar de Uyuni: Inside Bolivia's vast salt flats and surreal mirror world

Travellers often come to this path to experience a deep sense of nothingness where they don’t see anything for miles, apart from the salt flats around them from horizon to horizon.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 00:15 IST
lifestyleSpecialstravelPremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us