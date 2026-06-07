Salar de Uyuni: Inside Bolivia's vast salt flats and surreal mirror world

<p>Salar De Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat in the world. Spanning 10,000 square kilometres, Uyuni holds ten billion tonnes of salt. The landscapes are pristine and post rainfall, between December and April, Uyuni turns into the most magical reflective mirror. Travellers often come to this path to experience a deep sense of nothingness where they don’t see anything for miles, apart from the salt flats around them from horizon to horizon.</p>.<p>“Is Bolivia safe?” I ask my guide Manuel Cortez, full well aware of the public perception surrounding the country. “It’s safe if you’re with the right people,” he says in Spanish. Right then, two fellow travellers jump in and share a story about how an entire family was abducted by a gang in the city a few days ago and asked to transfer their money to the leader of the gang. After they did, they walked without any scratch and were safely dropped back to their hotels with nothing but their passports. I shrug. Beyond public perception, Bolivia is beautiful, yet carries some threats and I’m lucky to be with a safe group of people.</p>.<p>From the moment my Uyuni tour starts, I am struck by the wide landscapes. Though many Indians visit South America, I don’t see any of them in Bolivia; for days on end, I am the only Indian. Most people converse in Spanish but luckily it’s a language I picked up young in school. I converse with the guide freely. As he drives for hours at an end, he chews on coca leaves to acclimatise himself. I sit by his side and we chat for hours with pristine sights whizzing past us. </p>.Rann of Kutch: Worth its salt.<p><strong>Wildlife in Uyuni</strong> </p>.<p>Uyuni is home to flamingoes that are found around lakes such as Laguna Colorada, Hedionda and Cañapa. Flamingoes often blend with the colours of the Laguna Colorada, so carrying a set of binoculars is helpful for sightings. Lucky enough, I spot the rare James flamingo. </p>.<p>Occasionally, an Andean gull can be seen flying across the sky. The Andean goose is often spotted in the same areas as the flamingo. Vizcacha, vicuñas, llamas and culpeos are spotted in the green bushy areas towards the Chilean border. </p>.<p>Smaller birds like the greenish and bright rumped yellow finches are found in shrubby waters on the edge of the salt flats. While Uyuni has an element of being solitary, the presence of animals makes one realise that life can exist in harsh situations and wildlife is resilient. </p>.<p><strong>Hot springs</strong></p>.<p>Salar De Uyuni has some naturally occurring hot springs in the middle of the area.</p>.<p>They are formed by volcanic geysers heating the water. I sat in one such hot spring for hours while gazing at the nothingness around me. </p>.<p><strong>Art in the middle of nowhere </strong></p>.<p>Like every place on earth which inspires humanity, Salar De Uyuni is the artistic canvas of many artists. In the middle of nowhere, I chanced upon an art installation carrying flags of over 100 countries.</p>.<p>To me, the artwork represented unity in humanity. This is particularly so in destinations like Uyuni where life demands resilience, and boundaries of countries blur. The spiritual element that connects all of humanity becomes more visible. </p>.<p>The train graveyard is an intriguing place which looks almost extraterrestrial. There are train tracks and abandoned train parts in the middle of nowhere. It feels like aliens visited the spot to create something new and abandoned the project midway, while leaving the space for humans to marvel at. Some sci-fi structures and robotic artwork is located not too far from the train graveyard. Some museum shops also sell locally harvested salt along with souvenirs made of salt.</p>.<p>Isla Incahuasi is a cactus-filled area, with each cactus spanning over ten metres in length. For miles, nothing is visible besides moving jeeps which ferry travellers across Uyuni. </p>.<p><strong>Transformational experience</strong></p>.<p>Travelling across Uyuni is transformational beyond measure. It’s a unique landscape and the reflection of the sky in the water makes it unbelievable. “God sits in Uyuni and lets you see his creation with wonder,” says my tour guide Manuel. I believe him. For me, Uyuni is a place which touched my soul and the landscapes made me cry. It’s a place I’ll carry with me for a lifetime. </p>.<p><strong>How to get to Uyuni</strong></p>.<p>To get to Salar De Uyuni, you can start on a three-day road journey from the border of Chile near Atacama desert or you can start from Uyuni and explore for a day. Uyuni is around 12 hours away from the major city of La Paz which is connected to other South American and North American air routes.</p>.<p>For me, I took a guided tour from Atacama Desert and made a three-day long adventurous journey to Uyuni. With a valid US visa, Bolivia offers visa on arrival for Indians at an exorbitant cost of USD 140. However, an embassy visa made in India costs much lesser.</p>.<p><strong>Quick facts</strong></p><ul><li><p>Uyuni is home to ten billion tonnes of salt</p></li><li><p>Vizcacha, vicuñas, llamas and culpeos are some of the wildlife here. Vizcachas are rodent-like; vicuñas and llamas are South American camelids while culpeos are fox-like creatures</p></li><li><p>Flamingoes can be spotted near the lakes</p></li></ul>