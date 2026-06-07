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Homelifestyletravel

Salt flats that cast a spell

From the moment my Uyuni tour starts, I am struck by the wide landscapes.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:15 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 00:15 IST
lifestyleSpecialstravel

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