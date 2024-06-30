Saving private Mayans

Coatis have an agile appetite and will hustle around tourists for snacks. However, feeding overly salty and sweet human foods does more harm than good. It not only disrupts their instincts of foraging for fruits and tubers but also muddles nature’s balanced food chain. Green iguanas can also be seen winging on trees in Azul. When approached, they inflate their necks and raise their spikes while enormous black iguanas, with their spiny tails, cunningly blend into the rocks around the pool. Despite these quirky survival traits, black spiny-tailed iguanas are listed as threatened in Mexico.