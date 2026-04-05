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Homelifestyletravel

Sentinels in stone

Rapa Nui offers something rare: the feeling of reaching the far edge of the inhabited world.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 22:14 IST
lifestyleEasterSpecialstravel

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