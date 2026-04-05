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Homelifestyletravel

Slowing down in Kuching

The 90-minute twilight cruise is complete with short cultural performances by various tribes, hailing from different parts of Sarawak.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 22:19 IST
lifestyleSpecialstravelMalaysiaRiver

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