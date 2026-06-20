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Homelifestyletravel

Sri Lanka: A fine blend

The island nation has many flavours to it, from the undulating landscapes of Kandy to the manicured tea gardens of Nuwara Eliya, and ocean-kissed beaches of Galle, writes Raghu Gururaj
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:19 IST
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Endless stretches of tea plantations.

Endless stretches of tea plantations.

Credit: ROWANHEUVEL /UNSPLASH

The lighthouse at Galle.

The lighthouse at Galle.

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Published 20 June 2026, 20:19 IST
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