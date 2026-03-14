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Tales from Awadh

From going on a Ganj stroll to experiencing the city's famed culture aka tehzeeb, Swati and Sanjay A Pai get a taste of Lucknow, the land of nawabs and kebabs
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 19:48 IST
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Satkhanda, a four-storey tower, initially envisagedas a seven-storey monument. (photos by author)

Satkhanda, a four-storey tower, initially envisaged
as a seven-storey monument. (photos by author)

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Published 14 March 2026, 19:48 IST
lifestyleLucknowtravel

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