Travel: Tayma's treasures

Right in the centre of the old town stands a fine restoration of an early engineering wonder, which at first sight appears to be only a stack of bullock cart wheels hoisted above stone walls. However, as we were to discover, this is the 2,500-year-old Bir Haddaj — one of the largest water wells in the Arabian Peninsula. For centuries, this well served as a lifeline for the inhabitants of Tayma, as well as for merchants travelling across the Incense Route of yore. The imposing structure stretches 18 metres in diameter and has as many as 40 wheels to draw out the water.