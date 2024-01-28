The avian wonders of Hampi

As we set out on our birding walks in the morning, the echoing call of the grey partridge booms familiarly. Holding our silences, we wait patiently and soon the cosy family of these birds emerge from the bush. At a watering hole in the camp, there is also a family of the exquisitely-striped jungle bush quails we are thrilled to be able to watch them as they come shuffling through the grass. Soon, a laughing dove also dips in for a drink, chuckling softly, true to its name. Up on the rock, a Silverbill pair is busy and the bulbuls and mynahs are frantic as usual. Everyone scatters the moment a few naughty squirrels arrive as they seem intent on stamping their ownership on the place!