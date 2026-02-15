<p>Australia’s capital is often bypassed in favour of tourist magnets like Sydney and Melbourne. But a few summer days in Canberra fray that reputation, courtesy long golden evenings, outdoor festivals, the sparkling Lake Burley Griffin, and a sense of unhurried assurance. </p>.<p>This month, the city will find itself on Indian radars as the Indian women’s cricket team tours Australia, with one of the matches scheduled in Canberra (February 19). The fixture may offer a reason to visit, but is far from being the only one. </p>.<p><strong>Marvel at the planning</strong></p>.<p>Chosen as Australia’s capital in 1908 as a compromise between Sydney and Melbourne, Canberra was meticulously planned.</p>.<p>That intentionality is visible even today: wide avenues open onto bushland, public buildings are surrounded by sculpture gardens rather than concrete, and nature feels central rather than an afterthought. Nowhere is this philosophy clearer than at Parliament House, designed by architectural firm Mitchell/Giurgola & Thorp. Set low into Capital Hill rather than towering above it, the building was designed to be walked over—literally. “The idea was that the people should always be above the politicians,” explains Shirine Chaudhry, my guide during a tour. </p>.<p>The massive flagstaff, iconic grass-covered roof, light-filled interiors and sweeping lawns make the Parliament as much civic space as seat of power. “You’re meant to experience democracy as accessible, not intimidating,” Chaudhry says. </p>.<p><strong>Be a culture vulture</strong></p>.<p>Across Canberra, cultural institutions are the city’s quiet heavyweights. The National Gallery of Australia showcases a collection of more than 155,000 works of art, including the world’s largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. The post-modern National Museum of Australia is composed of several vibrant individual spaces pieced together like a jigsaw puzzle—hinting at the diversity of the museum’s collection.</p>.<p>Culture and nature coexist in the Australian capital, with time outdoors woven into everyday life. At the heart of the city is Lake Burley Griffin, where walking and cycling paths stay busy, kayaks skim the water routinely, and families spread out picnic rugs along the shore. At dawn, hot-air balloons drift quietly overhead, offering a view of a city where the built and the natural blend seamlessly.</p>.<p><strong>Explore the arboretum</strong></p>.<p>Green space is never far away. The Australian National Botanic Gardens showcase native plant life and can be explored on a 45-minute guided ride aboard the electric Flora Explorer bus. At the National Arboretum, 44,000 rare and endangered trees stretch across 250 hectares, with lookout points that offer stunning views. And just beyond the city’s edges, walking trails and nature reserves allow explorers to keep going. </p>.<p>Not to be missed is the Canberra District wine region, which houses as many as 140 vineyards and more than 50 wineries. The region has earned international recognition for cool-climate varietals, facilitated by the altitudinal range, temperature variations, vineyard elevations, and different soil types. Wine tastings at the wineries here are a reminder that Canberra’s pleasures reveal themselves slowly. </p>.<p class="bodytext">That equilibrium follows me as I leave the city. “Canberra is smack in the middle—two hours from the snow, two hours from the beach,” says Berys, my driver, as she heads to the airport. “It’s Australia’s best-kept secret.”</p>