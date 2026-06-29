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Homelifestyletravel

The Gen Z guide to travel: 13 slang terms you'll keep seeing this summer

If you've been wondering what your friends mean when they talk about a micro-cation, or menty b trip, here's a guide to some of the Gen Z travel slangs.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:26 IST
lifestylevacationtravelTrendingGen ZSlang

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