The Gen Z guide to travel: 13 slang terms you'll keep seeing this summer

<p>The way people travel is changing, and so is the language they use to describe it.</p><p>For many Gen Z travellers, holidays are no longer defined only by destinations or itineraries. They're also about moods and experiences. Naturally, that has given rise to a whole new vocabulary of travel slang.</p><p>So, if you've been wondering what your friends mean when they talk about a micro-cation, ‘ or menty b trip, here's a guide to some of the Gen Z travel terms you'll probably come across this summer.</p><p><strong>1. Destination dupe: </strong>Think of it as the "alternative" version of a popular tourist hotspot. Instead of travelling to an overcrowded destination, travellers choose a lesser-known place that offers a similar experience, often at a lower cost and with fewer crowds. For example, swapping Santorini for Paros or Goa for Gokarna.</p><p><strong>2. Coolcation: </strong>With rising temperatures across many popular holiday destinations, more travellers are heading somewhere cooler instead. A coolcation is exactly what it sounds like, a vacation in a destination known for pleasant weather, whether that's the mountains, the countryside or countries with milder summers.</p><p><strong>3. Micro-cation:</strong> This is a corporate favourite. Instead of going for a week-long trip, these vacations usually last two or three days. A micro-cation is a quick getaway built around weekends or public holidays. The idea is simple: travel more often, even if each trip is short.</p><p><strong>4. Side-questing: </strong>Borrowed from video game culture, side-questing treats travel as a series of small adventures rather than one big annual holiday. Instead of saving for a single long vacation, travellers squeeze in weekend escapes throughout the year.</p><p><strong>5. Menty B travel:</strong> Short for "mental breakdown", this isn't about having a breakdown on holiday. It's the trip you impulsively book because work, studies or life has become overwhelming and you simply need a change of scenery because Gen-Z and impulsive decisions go hand in hand.</p>.Why Gen Z is turning to fake apps for dopamine hits.<p><strong>6. Why-cation: </strong>Instead of asking "Where should I go?" Gen Z often starts with another question: "How do I want to feel?" A why-cation is built around a mood or intention like rest, creativity, adventure, healing or simply slowing down.</p><p><strong>7. Mirror trips: </strong>Think of these as personality-based holidays. Someone who loves architecture might head to Prague. A wildlife enthusiast may choose Kenya. Someone obsessed with cafés could spend a week in Melbourne. The destination becomes an extension of personal interests rather than a trending location.</p><p><strong>8. Dry tripping: </strong>Not every holiday revolves around nightlife anymore. Dry tripping focuses on wellness instead of partying, with travellers choosing nature, hiking, meditation, good food, early mornings and quiet experiences over alcohol-centred vacations.</p><p><strong>9. Room rotting: </strong>Once considered a waste of a holiday, staying inside has become an experience in itself. Room rotting means spending much of the vacation enjoying the accommodation while reading, sleeping, watching sunsets from the balcony or simply doing nothing.</p><p><strong>10. Anti-itinerary travel: </strong>The name speaks for itself. Some travellers now skip detailed schedules altogether. Rather than planning every hour, they leave room for spontaneous discoveries, unexpected conversations and last-minute decisions.</p><p><strong>11. Noctourism:</strong> This is the other side of ‘day-tripping’. Noctourism revolves around experiences that come alive after sunset, such as stargazing, spotting the Northern Lights, attending night festivals or exploring cities after dark. For many travellers, it's also a way to avoid daytime crowds and extreme heat.</p><p><strong>12. Local lore hunting: </strong>Instead of searching for "Top 10 things to do", travellers look for neighbourhood bakeries, local markets, roadside cafés and places residents actually visit. The goal is to experience everyday local life rather than just famous landmarks.</p><p><strong>13. De-influenced travel: </strong>After years of social media telling people where to travel, many Gen Z travellers are deliberately avoiding viral destinations. They're looking for quieter places, lesser-known towns and experiences that feel more personal than Instagram-worthy.</p>