The unique & artistic Elephanta Caves

The Trimurti sculpture, showcasing Shiva’s three aspects, has become an iconic symbol, featured in the logo of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. Adjacent to the Trimurti is the Gangadhara image, portraying divinities surrounding Shiva and Parvathi, with Vishnu and Indra to their right, and Brahma to their left. Further exploration reveals the Ardhanarishwara carving, representing Shiva in union with Shakti, and the yogic position of Shiva, known as Yogishvara. The west niche features Shiva as Nataraja, performing the cosmic dance, symbolising the motion of the universe. The main cave shrine houses a Linga, symbolising Shiva in union with Parvathi, representing the supreme unity revered by the shrine. Additionally, the cave complex features depictions of Ashta Matrikas (eight mother Goddesses), Karthikeya, Ganesha, and other celestial beings. While the other caves lack notable sculptures, the main cave stands as a testament to Indian art’s perfection, particularly evident in its huge reliefs.