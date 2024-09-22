The walled wonders of Cairo

Across the street is the 14th-century Khan el-Khalili market — a live version of Arabian Nights. For, its skinny lanes, selling countless goods, old and new, might just be oblivious to a magic lamp lying somewhere among all those things. The tour guide has only one tip to stand a chance against the smooth-talking Cairenes of Khan el-Khalili — bargain, bargain hard! And, aren’t they the slickest ones of all? Flattery is also not beyond them; comparisons with Bollywood stars are often thrown around with effortless genuineness for Indian customers. The haggling in return is received with much enthusiasm, paving the way for a mutually acceptable deal or two.