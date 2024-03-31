The world’s famed public baths

At the Dead Sea, located between Israel and Jordan, visitors indulge in mud baths for their rich mineral content, which is believed to nourish and cleanse the skin. People cover themselves in mud and let it dry before rinsing off in the sea’s salty water. This unique bathing experience, coupled with the ability to float effortlessly in the Dead Sea, makes it a popular destination for tourists seeking relaxation and skincare benefits. Across these diverse cultures, public baths serve as social hubs where strangers often become friends. The shared experience of bathing fosters meaningful connections and memorable interactions, highlighting the universal appeal of these cultural traditions.