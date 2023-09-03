Tranquil Tharangambadi

When we hit the road from Tiruchirapalli to visit this former colonial Danish settlement, little did we expect the treat that lay in store for us. True to its name, Tranquebar is a place submerged in tranquillity. Also known as Tharangambadi (meaning place of the singing waves) in the local dialect, the Anglicised name of the sleepy seaside town came about thanks to the Dutch who settled here in the early 17th century and left their indelible mark on it.