<p>Nestled along the banks of the Godavari, Nashik is a city where the spiritual meets the sensual and where ancient legends flow as freely as the region’s famed wines. Often overshadowed by its more famous neighbour, Mumbai, this city of many souls offers a unique blend of ancient history, vibrant culture, and a thriving wine scene beckoning travellers to uncork its diverse charm.</p>.<p>Nashik is a spiritual hub, boasting some of India’s most revered religious sites, and is one of the four sites in India where the Maha Kumbh Mela, a huge Hindu pilgrimage, is held every 12 years, drawing millions of devotees to the sacred waters of the Godavari. </p>.<p><strong>Trimbakeshwar temple</strong></p>.<p>Located about 28 km from Nashik city is the Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. The temple is a masterpiece carved from black stone. The current structure was constructed in the 18th century by Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao on the site of an older shrine, showcasing a blend of Maratha and Hemadpanthi architectural styles. Its most unique feature is the Jyotirlinga itself, which contains three small lingas representing the trimurti—Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, making it the only Jyotirlinga to do so. </p>.<p><strong>Pandavleni caves</strong></p>.<p>Just a short drive from Nashik city lies the enigmatic Pandavleni caves. These ancient rock-cut caves, dating back to the 1st century BC, are a group of 24 Hinayana Buddhist caves. They were once home to monks who meditated and studied here, and you can still see the intricately carved chaityas (prayer halls), viharas (monasteries), and inscriptions in Pali. Though primarily Buddhist, local lore beautifully weaves them into the story of the Mahabharata, suggesting that the Pandavas lived here during their exile, hence the name Pandavleni. The trek up to these caves is a relatively easy yet rewarding climb of approximately 30-40 minutes with well-laid steps that wind up the rocky hillside. As you ascend, you are treated to refreshing, panoramic views of Nashik city sprawling below.</p>.<p><strong>Saptashrungi Devi temple</strong></p>.<p>Perched majestically atop the Saptashrungi hill at Vani, near Nanduri village, approximately 60 kilometers from Nashik, stands the revered Saptashrungi Devi Temple. This significant pilgrimage site is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas dedicated to the fierce yet nurturing Goddess Saptashrungi Nivasini. Devotees are captivated by her imposing 10-foot idol, depicted with 18 arms, each holding a different weapon, symbolising her divine power.</p>.<p>The temple’s name, ‘Saptashrungi,’ literally meaning “seven mountain peaks,” perfectly describes its unique location amidst the towering peaks of the Sahyadri range. It’s profoundly believed that the limbs of Mata Sati fell at this sacred spot, imbuing the site with immense spiritual energy and drawing countless pilgrims. The journey to the temple itself is scenic, passing through winding roads and verdant landscapes of the Sahyadri range. From the summit, the panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys are simply breathtaking, especially during monsoon.</p>.<p><strong>The grape escape: Nashik’s wine circuit </strong></p>.<p>Nashik has rightfully earned its moniker ‘Wine Capital of India,’ boasting a thriving viticulture scene that attracts connoisseurs and curious travellers alike. A visit to Nashik is incomplete without a tour and tasting at its renowned vineyards.</p>.<p>The pioneer of Indian winemaking, Sula offers comprehensive tours, wine-tasting sessions, and a delightful restaurant with sweeping views. For those who wish to spend a night in this beautiful locale, there is also excellent accommodation.</p>.<p>Located in Sanjegaon, a scenic village near Nashik, Vallonne Vineyards is known for its French-style wines and offers a holistic and intimate wine experience. As India’s first boutique winery, established in 2009, they focus on low-intervention winemaking.</p>.<p>Wine-tasting sessions are a highlight here, where you can sample five premium wines and learn about their characteristics. There’s also a charming lake-facing restaurant, serving both Indian and continental cuisine, apart from a boutique vineyard hotel for those looking for an immersive experience.</p>.<p>With locations in both Nashik and Nandi Hills (near Bengaluru), Grover Zampa is one of India’s oldest wine producers. Their Nashik vineyard, located a 40-minute drive from Nashik City in Sanjegaon, offers a prime wine experience with winemaking and tasting tours. It does not offer on-site accommodations, but the nearby town of Igatpuri has some beautiful lodging options for those wishing to extend their stay here.</p>.<p><strong>Offbeat outings</strong></p>.<p><strong>Devlali: A glimpse into military life</strong></p>.<p>The military cantonment of Devlali, near Nashik, offers a unique opportunity to witness military life from a distance. While direct access to the army base is restricted, the well-maintained cantonment area provides a serene environment. Devlali is also home to charming spots perfect for a picnic amidst windmills. Adding to Devlali's charm is Temple Hill, also known as Khandobachi Tekadi. This hill is home to an ancient Khandoba temple, reportedly over 500 years old, dedicated to an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Beyond its religious significance, Temple Hill is renowned for its panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, including the city of Nashik and the distant hills.</p>.<p><strong>Gargoti Mineral Museum</strong></p>.<p>Prepare to be mesmerised at the Gargoti Mineral Museum, India's first and only museum dedicated to gems, minerals, and fossils. This world-class museum houses a breathtaking collection of natural crystals, zeolite minerals, and ancient fossils sourced from various parts of India and the globe. Each exhibit is meticulously displayed, accompanied by informative descriptions, making it an educational and visually stunning experience.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Checklist</strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Best time to visit: </strong></span></p>.<p>October to March are ideal winter months when the weather is pleasant for treks, sightseeing and vineyard visits. For those who love the rains, the monsoon season (June – September) is magical, transforming the landscape into a lush green paradise.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>How to reach: </strong></span></p>.<p>By air – Ozar Airport (about 40 mins from the city centre)<br />By rail – Nashik Road Railway Station (20 mins from the city centre)<br />By road – Mumbai (4 hours) and Pune (5 hours)</p>