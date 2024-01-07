Unveiling the mystique of Asia’s most ancient cities

Nestled along the sacred Ganges River, Varanasi dates back 3,000 years and is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Renowned for more than 80 ghats and temples along the river, Varanasi is a place where life and death collide. People come from far and wide to seek the blessings of the Mother (River Ganges) and attain moksha (freedom). Varanasi’s spiritual pulse is felt in the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the enchanting Sarnath, where Buddha delivered his first sermon. The narrow, labyrinthine alleys of the old city conceal architectural gems like the stunning Tulsi Manas Mandir and the regal Ramnagar Fort, echoing tales of dynasties. While here, attend the Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and you will be mesmerised by the symphony of lights, chants, and the rhythmic beat of drums.