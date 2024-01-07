Unveiling the mystique of Asia’s most ancient cities

From the majestic remnants of lost kingdoms of Myanmar to the serenity of ancient temples in Cambodia, Asia has seen civilisations for more than a thousand years. Many cities have been born and perished over time, leaving remnants of their glorious past, beckoning adventurous souls to explore the timeless wonders that echo through the corridors of time. So, all you history buffs and archaeological enthusiasts, get ready to set sail on a captivating expedition through the heart of Asia’s rich heritage as we explore cities as ancient as time itself.
Siem Reap, Cambodia, the gateway to Angkor Wat
Nestled amidst the lush jungles of Cambodia, Siem Reap is a charming city dating back 1200 years ago. It is renowned for the breathtaking temples of Angkor Wat, one of the oldest archaeological sites in the world.
Angkor Wat, the crown jewel of the ancient Khmer Empire, was conceived in the early 12th century by the visionary King Suryavarman II. Originally dedicated to the Hindu God Vishnu, it was later transformed into a Buddhist temple complex. The temple is a meticulous fusion of symmetry and symbolism, with its five lotus-like towers representing the peaks of Mount Meru — the abode of the gods in Hindu mythology. While Angkor Wat stands as the crowning jewel, the archaeological wonder extends beyond its walls. The intricate carvings at Angkor Thom’s Bayon Temple, the tree-strangled beauty of Ta Prohm, and the serenity of Banteay Srei — each site is a chapter in the rich tapestry of Angkor’s history.
Best time to visit: November to April offers cooler temperatures and less rainfall.
How to get there: Take a flight to Siem Reap International Airport and then hire tuk-tuks and taxis to the temples.
Bagan, Myanmar, the Temple City
Nestled along the banks of the Ayeyarwady River, Bagan emerges as a mystical city steeped in history and adorned with timeless architectural treasures. Once the epicentre of a powerful kingdom, Bagan’s roots trace back to the 9th century when King Anawrahta laid the foundation of the first Myanmar Empire. Over the centuries, Bagan evolved into a city of enchanting spires, boasting over 2,000 temples, stupas, and pagodas.
The architectural symphony of Bagan unfolds with each step, revealing structures like the awe-inspiring Ananda Temple, with its gilded towers, the imposing Dhammayangyi Temple, and the intricately carved Shwezigon Pagoda. Sunset on the Ayeyarwady River, witnessed from atop temples like Shwesandaw, is a spectacle that etches itself into the traveller’s memory. You can take a hot-air balloon ride to get a panoramic view of this sprawling archaeological wonder.
Best time to visit: November to February.
How to get there: Take an international flight to Yangon International Airport and then a domestic flight to Nyaung-U Airport in Bagan.
Manila, the ancient heartbeat of the Philippines
Dating back to more than 1100 years ago, Manila seamlessly blends a rich tapestry of history with modern urban energy. Steeped in colonial influences, Manila’s story unfolds through its ancient walled city, Intramuros, built by Spanish conquistadors in 1571. Towering over the skyline, the historic San Agustin Church, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, flaunts imposing Baroque architecture. Manila Cathedral, a masterpiece of neo-Romanesque design, graces the historic district, while the revered Quiapo Church, home to the Black Nazarene, draws pilgrims and curious travellers alike.
Beyond its historical charm, Manila beckons travellers with myriad attractions. The Rizal Park, dedicated to the national hero Jose Rizal, offers a serene escape amidst iconic monuments and lush greenery. To taste the city’s vibrant soul, dive into the bustling markets of Quiapo and Binondo, where the aroma of local delicacies mingles with the hum of daily life.
Best time to visit: November to April
How to get there: Take a flight to Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Varanasi, India, the eternal city
Nestled along the sacred Ganges River, Varanasi dates back 3,000 years and is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Renowned for more than 80 ghats and temples along the river, Varanasi is a place where life and death collide. People come from far and wide to seek the blessings of the Mother (River Ganges) and attain moksha (freedom). Varanasi’s spiritual pulse is felt in the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the enchanting Sarnath, where Buddha delivered his first sermon. The narrow, labyrinthine alleys of the old city conceal architectural gems like the stunning Tulsi Manas Mandir and the regal Ramnagar Fort, echoing tales of dynasties. While here, attend the Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and you will be mesmerised by the symphony of lights, chants, and the rhythmic beat of drums.
Beyond the sacred waters, Varanasi’s chaotic yet colourful streets house vibrant bazaars where the essence of the city’s cultural heritage is found in every silk thread and the mouthwatering local delicacies.
Best time to visit: November to February or during Dev Deepavali and Mahashivratri celebrations.
How to get there: Take a flight to Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.
In the tapestry of travel, these cities stand as vibrant threads, weaving together a narrative that bridges the past with our present, where the echoes of antiquity will forever enchant the adventurous souls who seek to discover the beauty of a bygone era.