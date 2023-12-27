US couple sells 'everything' to live on cruise ships; finds it 'cheaper than living on land'

Captivated, they quickly signed up and have since been exploring worldwide. Their travels have taken them to Australia, New Zealand, various South Pacific regions, and currently, they are in the Dominican Republic. According to them, these sea voyages are more cost-effective than their former life on land.

"We now have a telephone bill, a shipping bill, and a few credit card bills for when we go ashore, but that's it. We no longer have a mortgage or the expense of homes. We no longer have vehicle insurance, property insurance, or utility bills. The list goes on. We are certain cruising is cheaper. Right now it is probably close to half of what it was when we lived on land," Mr. Hennessee shared with Sky News.

The couple typically spends three to five days exploring each destination they dock at. They have a fully booked itinerary until December 2024 and are preparing to board the residential cruise ship Villa Vie soon.

The Villa Vie Odyssey is a unique cruise ship offering permanent residences. About 30 per cent of its passengers are full-time residents, and it’s set to depart from Southampton next May.

"We wanted to buy a cabin so we can design it how we want. It's going to be home for us, for probably a minimum of 15 years on the ship. We are just water people. We are both boaters. We love being on the ocean," Melody Hennessee expressed.

In a similar vein, Angelyn and Richard Burk from the US also chose a seafaring life post-retirement following an unexpected incident ten years ago. Speaking to CNN, they revealed their annual expenses before retirement were 59,000 pounds, which significantly reduced to 27,000 pounds after transitioning to life at sea.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written by a generative AI tool and has been edited and reviewed by the DH Web Desk.)