Vellore's marvellously carved Kalyana Mantapa

The Kalyana Mantapa in the Jalakanteshwara temple is a post-Vijayanagara architectural marvel believed to have been completed during the reign of Sadashiva Raya (1540-1572 A.D.), the Vijayanagara emperor. Despite its smaller size than other mantapas, it is considered the most beautiful architecture in South India. The structure is renowned for its sculptural and floral designs, with Percy Brown describing it as a “museum by itself.” Built by the Vijayanagara Emperor Sadashiva Raya during the reign of Chieftain Chinna Bomma Nayaka of Vellore, the Kalyana Mantapa features three compartments with 46 beautifully carved pillars. The front unit is an open mantapa with 24 pillars, while the other two units are covered on three sides. The top tier of the mantapa includes a unique “Kurma (tortoise) platform” believed to have been used for the marriage of Shiva and Parvathi. The platform is adorned with sculptures of cardinal deities, Nagas, and intricate carvings, making it a standout piece of art from that period.