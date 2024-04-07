Vellore's marvellously carved Kalyana Mantapa

During the 19th-century rule of the East India Company in India, there was a remarkable plan to transport an architectural marvel from one continent to another. It all began when one of the Governors of the Company chanced upon the Kalyana Mantapa of the Jalakanteshwara temple at the Fort of Vellore in Tamil Nadu. Enthralled by its architecture and sculptural wealth, he decided to dismantle the structure and transport it to the Brighten Museum in London for display. The meticulous planning included numbering the parts of the mantapa and preparing drawings, while a ship was summoned from England to carry the dismantled pieces. However, fate intervened as the ship sank en route, thwarting the ambitious plan. Subsequent changes in the political landscape led the British to abandon the idea altogether, allowing the Kalyana Mantapa to remain in its original location.
The Jalakanteshwara temple, where the Kalyana Mantapa is located, was built by the Sambuvarayar King Vendruman Konda Sambuvaraya between 1322 and 1339 AD. Following the decline of the Karnataka empire after the battle of Rakkasagi-Tangadagi in 1565 A.D., the temple building activities continued, with the addition of more architectural elements like multi-pillared halls and Rayagopuras.
The Kalyana Mantapa in the Jalakanteshwara temple is a post-Vijayanagara architectural marvel believed to have been completed during the reign of Sadashiva Raya (1540-1572 A.D.), the Vijayanagara emperor. Despite its smaller size than other mantapas, it is considered the most beautiful architecture in South India. The structure is renowned for its sculptural and floral designs, with Percy Brown describing it as a “museum by itself.” Built by the Vijayanagara Emperor Sadashiva Raya during the reign of Chieftain Chinna Bomma Nayaka of Vellore, the Kalyana Mantapa features three compartments with 46 beautifully carved pillars. The front unit is an open mantapa with 24 pillars, while the other two units are covered on three sides. The top tier of the mantapa includes a unique “Kurma (tortoise) platform” believed to have been used for the marriage of Shiva and Parvathi. The platform is adorned with sculptures of cardinal deities, Nagas, and intricate carvings, making it a standout piece of art from that period.
The central ceiling of the mantapa features rows of parrots forming circles around a lotus blossom, while the inner ceiling depicts Uma Maheshwara sculpture. Sculptures of Vijayanagara Emperor Sadashiva Raya and his vassal Chinna Bomma Nayaka, along with various deities and Bhoota ganas, adorn the walls, showcasing bold and beautiful bas-relief artistry.
The Kalyana Mantapa in the Jalakanteshwara temple of Vellore, though smaller in size, stands as a masterpiece of art.
