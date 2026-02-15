<p>It’s easy to lose yourself in Melbourne, a friend told me before I set off for Victoria’s beautiful capital. It is only when I reached the vibrant city in Australia and explored its labyrinthine streets, grand malls, serene gardens, charming cafes, and lively markets, that I truly understood what she meant by her statement. Two days in Melbourne are certainly not enough, but if that’s all you have, then tick these experiences off your list for a memorable visit.</p>.<p><strong>Melbourne Cricket Ground</strong></p>.<p>Walking up to the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground, counted among some of the largest cricket grounds in the world, feels surreal. One can almost hear the excited cheers of the crowd when the very first test cricket match was held here in 1877 between England and Australia. Or you can envision cricketer Simon O’Donnell smashing one of the longest sixes in cricket history in 1993, right here on this hallowed ground. There’s even a red chair amidst the blue where the ball had hit, as a memory of that historic moment.</p>.<p><strong>Boating on River Yarra </strong></p>.<p>If you’ve ever dreamt of being the captain of your own boat, there’s no better place than a boating experience on River Yarra. The instructor’s guidelines kept ringing in my head as I navigated the handle and steered the boat in the calm waters.</p>.<p><strong>South Melbourne Market</strong></p>.<p>There’s a cheerful bustle of shoppers inside one of Melbourne’s longest running markets which has been around since 1867. Look for the historic bell, once used to signal traders at the start and end of each day. Sample fresh and flavourful oysters, artisanal cheeses, and croissants, among others, and end the tour with a coffee at a coffee shop. From the freshest seafood and marinated meats to local fashion, fresh produce, and charming souvenirs as well as a food hall to satiate those post-shopping hunger pangs — this market has it all.</p>.<p><strong>Melbourne Skydeck</strong></p>.<p>Riding on the high-speed lift to the 88th level of Melbourne Skydeck was unnerving but the sight that greeted me from the top of Australia’s highest observation deck more than made up for the jitters. Melbourne’s skyscrapers, gardens, water bodies and colourful streets shimmered in the glorious evening sun.</p>.<p>My heart pounded as I stepped inside a transparent glass cube, aptly called The Edge, which jutted out three metres out from the building and suspended almost 300 metres above the city. An immersive virtual reality experience awaits at the Voyager Theatre.</p>.<p class="bodytext">From adventure parks to museum galleries and lush gardens, I seemed to fly above some of Melbourne’s most iconic locations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Whether you’re soaring above the skyline or navigating the river at your own pace, Melbourne proves that even a short stay can leave you with a lifetime of stories.</p>