<p><em><strong>By Aisha Reshma</strong></em></p><p>There’s a certain romance attached to travelling together, the idea of shared roads, quiet cafes, and moments that feel like they belong only to a few people. But travel isn’t always about creating something new. Sometimes, it’s about uncovering what was already there.</p><p>I felt this most during a recent trip to Himachal Pradesh.</p><p>Somewhere between the winding roads and the stillness of the mountains, routine disappeared. There were no distractions, no roles to play just time, space, and each other. And in that space, the smallest things became visible.</p><p>How patience shows up when plans change? How silence feels comforting or heavy? How people choose between rushing ahead or simply staying still?</p><p>It wasn’t in grand moments, but in the ordinary ones a shared cup of tea in the cold, a quiet walk without words that something became clear.</p><p>Travel has a way of magnifying what we often overlook. A delayed plan can turn into frustration or laughter. A long silence can feel like distance or peace.</p><p>That difference is rarely about the situation. It’s about the connection.</p><p>The mountains don’t change people. They don’t interfere. They simply strip everything down until all that remains is what is real. Some bonds feel lighter in that clarity. Others feel uncertain.</p><p>And perhaps that’s the truth about travelling together whether with a partner, a friend, or even family. It doesn’t build or break a relationship on its own.</p><p>It just reveals it gently, honestly, and sometimes, unexpectedly.</p>.<p><em>Aisha Reshma is an author who writes about life, travel, and human connection. Her work reflects everyday moments with depth and honesty.</em></p>.<p><strong>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</strong></p>