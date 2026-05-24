Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

Where medieval meets modern

Portugal’s Guimaraes is not just known for its commitment to urban greening but also for its rich heritage, dating back to the Roman era. Sheila Kumar explores the city’s many attractions.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 19:52 IST
lifestyleSpecialstravel

Follow us on :

Follow Us