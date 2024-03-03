Won over by the wild

The Jim Corbett National Park, situated in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, honours the renowned British hunter Jim Corbett. Spanning 520 square kilometres, the park is a haven for diverse wildlife, including tigers, elephants, deer, and over 500 bird species.
Visitors can enjoy various safari options, such as jeep and canter safaris which traverse the park’s dense forests, providing glimpses of elusive tigers, elephants, wild boars, and colourful birds. The park is a retreat for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, offering a tranquil escape from the modern world with no internet or mobile connectivity, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the sounds of nature, from the Ram Ganga River to the calls of deer and the melodies of birds.
The Dhikala zone, particularly the Forest Rest House, is a highlight, offering an authentic Corbett experience.
Safaris, occurring twice daily, offer thrilling encounters with wildlife, including tiger sightings in the grasslands and across the river. The park’s elephants are a sight to behold, especially their bathing rituals and care for their young. Rich birdlife, stunning landscapes of the Himalayas, and the serene Ram Ganga River add to the national park’s allure, making it a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts seeking a break from urban life.
(Published 03 March 2024, 00:31 IST)