Won over by the wild

Visitors can enjoy various safari options, such as jeep and canter safaris which traverse the park’s dense forests, providing glimpses of elusive tigers, elephants, wild boars, and colourful birds. The park is a retreat for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, offering a tranquil escape from the modern world with no internet or mobile connectivity, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the sounds of nature, from the Ram Ganga River to the calls of deer and the melodies of birds.