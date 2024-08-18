Yala National Park is Sri Lanka’s wildlife paradise

The accommodation at Yala is an experience in itself. Nestled discreetly within the forest, are several nature-friendly resorts offering a hearty blend of comfort and wilderness. Each morning, we woke to lapwing, peacock calls, and the distant roar of the ocean. Wild boars, monitor lizards and star tortoises frequently visited us at our doorstep almost every morning of our stay there. Our days began with safari drives at daybreak, the best time to witness the Park’s abundant wildlife. The thrill of setting out in an open jeep with loaded breakfast baskets in the cool of early mornings and the promise of adventure ahead is indescribable. The Park, teeming with life, presented a stunning array of nature at every turn. The weather in July was dry yet cool and windy, making it most encouraging for us to venture into the jungle. The trees were shedding their leaves making it easier to spot even small animals and rodents like mongooses and rabbits. One of the first sights that greeted us was the Park’s vibrant birdlife. With over 200 species of birds, both endemic and nonendemic to the island, Yala is a haven for birders. We spotted colourful bee-eaters, majestic grey-headed fish eagles, paradise flycatchers and flamboyant painted storks in abundance.