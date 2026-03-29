<p>Unexplained and sudden fear, pounding heart, dizziness and a feeling of something bad is going to happen. Silent panic attacks, often, present in ways that might look similar to a heart attack to many, especially to people with health anxiety.</p><p>Unlike the common traditional panic attacks, silent attacks don't present with obvious symptoms but instead they create internal chaos.</p><p>A person who might seem calm on the outside could be feeling a tornado of emotions on the inside. That's what silent panic attacks are.</p><p>Silent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=panic%20attack">panic attacks</a> can also make you nauseous or present with numbness/tingling in the hands, all of this while you still appear "perfectly fine".</p><p>They lack the obvious symptoms of traditional panic attacks such as shaking and screaming. People suffering from a silent panic attack may end up crying but those breakdown episodes will be quiet.</p>.What really happens after childbirth? Experts explain how postpartum depression can look like .<p>Silent panic attacks are common in people with high levels of chronic stress, anxiety disorders, or a history of trauma.</p><p>"Silent panic attacks are becoming increasingly common, especially in youngsters. They are often a result of piled up emotions, family stress and mental exhaustion due to poor sleep and long working hours," Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist, said.</p><p>Just like anxiety and depression, it's not plausible to pin-point the exact cause of silent panic attacks. However, people with high stress are often the ones who suffer from these frequently.</p>.Is anxiety killing your appetite? Try these expert-approved easy tips.<p>Extreme <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=anxiety">anxiety</a> during silent panic attacks can leave you lethargic and drained once the episode is over.</p><p>Some people also complaint of loss of appetite and losing interest in habits they otherwise enjoy after a severe episode of silent panic attack. This is called as panic attack hangover and can last from several minutes to even days.</p><p>The general rule when you are suffering from a panic attack, silent or traditional, is to focus on deep breathing exercises.</p><p>"Since silent panic attacks often give you a feeling of impending doom which makes things worse, it's important to identify it. Then, take to deep breathing exercises as they help regulate your heartbeat and aims at calming you down," Sharma explained.</p><p>Splashing your face with cold water, repeating a life mantra to yourself or doing light exercise such as brisk walking can also help to calm you down.</p><p>Above all, the key is to identify and avoid triggers of stress and anxiety which can contribute to panic attacks. If silent panic attacks are a frequent occurrence, consider seeking professional help.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of a qualified medical practitioner with any questions about a medical condition. If you know someone who is suffering postpartum depression or any other mental health disorder, reach out to a psychologist immediately).</em></p>.It's a no-brainer: How decluttering can help reduce stress and anxiety