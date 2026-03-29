Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

What are silent panic attacks? Psychologist lists effective tips that can help calm you down

Unlike the common traditional panic attacks, silent attacks don't present with obvious symptoms but instead they create internal chaos.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock</p></div>

Credit: iStock

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 11:07 IST
stressmental healthanxietyfearpanic attacksdizzinessstress & anxiety

Follow us on :

Follow Us