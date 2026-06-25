What can sitting for too long do to your body?

<p>Sitting down for extended periods has become a way of life for many people, be it working on a desk, watching phones, playing games or just relaxing on the chair. However, sitting down for too long comes with a hidden health cost, experts have warned.</p><p><a href="https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12966-017-0525-8">Research</a> suggests that staying sedentary for too long increases one’s risk for various health conditions, including cardiovascular health and diabetes type 2, thus shortening life span.</p><p>Sitting down for extended hours can cause reduced energy expenditure if the person remains particularly seated in a reclined position.</p><p>Additionally, it can also lead to weight gain, muscle atrophy and rarely can increase the risk of blood clot formation.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/workplace-health/things-that-happen-when-you-sit-down-all-day#weight-gain">Healthline</a>, </em>extended sitting can also affect glutes (hip muscles) and increase risk of chronic back pain.</p>.The public health case for footpaths.<p><strong>Risks associated with sitting</strong></p><p>Over time, studies have associated sedentary practices with vascular dysfunction, particularly in the lower limbs.</p><p>Experts have found that sitting for too long can result in an imbalance in the <a href="https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/physrev.00022.2022">energy production </a>and expenditure, reducing cardiorespiratory fitness, increasing insulin resistance, increased body fat, loss of muscle mass, increased visceral fat deposits, and other irregularities.</p><p>However, sitting has been found to be safer than reclining on a chair.</p><p>A<a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00140139.2021.1979660"> study </a>found that energy expenditure, heart rate, skeletal muscle blood flow, and contractile activity are higher during sitting than when reclining but lower than in a standing position.</p><p>These findings have been found against all sedentary situations like bed rest, immobilization, reduced step count and other instances of interrupted or prolonged sedentary situations.</p><p><strong>Also affects fertility</strong></p><p>Sitting without any interruption of movement can also affect one’s reproductive health, experts have warned.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr. Rubina Pandit, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Basaveshwaranagar said: “Sedentary life can affect fertility in both men and women. In women, it can cause hormonal imbalance and oxidative stress, reducing the quality of eggs, dysfunctional ovulation and poor implantation of the egg.”</p><p>“As for men, sitting cross-legged with laptops on the lap is directly affecting sperm production and reduced motility. Some studies have shown that the elevated temperatures of the device and other radiations coming out of it can also affect sperm morphology in a significant way,” she added.</p><p>Adding to it, Dr. Sharvari Mundhe, a fertility expert at Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur,Bengaluru said: “Sitting for too long can also create a complex fertility-metabolic challenge for women who show increased inflammation, insulin resistance, poor ovulation and other related symptoms. This is one reason why conditions like PMOS, endometriosis, and other hormonal disorders are on the rise.</p><p>A study quoted by <em><a href="https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20240722-why-you-are-probably-sitting-down-for-too-long">BBC</a> </em>found that in 21 seated students whom they investigated, their calves increased in circumference by nearly 1 cm over the course of two hours. </p><p><strong>How to interrupt sitting?</strong></p><p>As per experts, apart from making time for physical activity, one can also try getting up from the chairs after at least 30 to 60 minutes of sitting, engaging in light walking, climbing up and down the stairs or simply fidgeting the legs.</p><p>The use of wearable health trackers can also help people notify when they have been seated for too long.</p>