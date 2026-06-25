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What can sitting for too long do to your body?

Over time, studies have associated sedentary practices with vascular dysfunction, particularly in the lower limbs.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:34 IST
CancerDiabetesTrendingCardiovascular diseasesback painblood clotscardiovascular healthsitting posturesedentary lifestylehormonal imbalance

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