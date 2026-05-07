What's in a name? Psychiatrist explains why you keep forgetting names but remember insignificant conversations
There's a reason why we keep forgetting names and immediate tasks yet remember the insignificant conversations and details. This, in most cases, expert suggests, has more to do with one's attention than memory.
To enhance memory abilities people need to develop their attention skills first. The effective strategies include maintaining 7 to 8 hours sleep schedule. Performing aerobic exercises which help boost blood circulation in brain. Eating omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and B vitamins rich diet. Writing things down. This coupled with cognitive techniques of spaced repetition and association which involves linking new information to familiar concepts will help people to remember information better.
Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta, Consultant - Psychiatrist, Aster Whitefield Hospital