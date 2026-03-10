<p>Have you ever thought of when do people wake up? Is there a country-wise pattern there? </p><p>Recently World Population Review published its report - 'Average Wake-Up Time by Country 2026' revealing the average wake-up time for people in 50 countries. </p><p>In that report, countries like South Africa, Colombia and Costa Rica stand out as early risers where people on an average wake-up around 6:30 in the morning.</p><p>On the other hand, there are countries like Portugal, Greece and Saudi Arabia where people wake-up around 8:30 am. </p><p>The World Population Review in its report says that, "According to data, most people have a tendency to wake up sometime during the 7 o’clock hour. That includes the US which sits right in the middle of the pack with an average wake-up time of 7:20 AM."</p><p>Indians seem to be in the middle of the table where on an average, people wake-up at 7:36 am.</p>.Which country sleeps the most? India’s average sleep time may shock you.<p>Take a look at the average wake-up time of the 50 countries that have been accounted for in the report. </p>.<p>The report does not specify any specific reason behind the average wake-up for these countries. Why do people in some countries wake-up as early as 6:30 am and in some countries they are in bed till 8:30 am? </p><p>What do you think? </p>