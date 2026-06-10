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Why do some people engage in ‘retail therapy’ when they are sad?

As per Web MD, sometimes people go shopping for the simple reason to make themselves happy by buying a desirable object from the market — experts are calling it ‘retail’ therapy.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:50 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:50 IST
depressionTrendingAddictionOnline shoppingShopping appretail therapyOCD

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