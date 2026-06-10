Why do some people engage in ‘retail therapy’ when they are sad?

<p>Whenever life seems too painful to bear, most people look out for coping mechanisms to manage their emotional distress. While the popular distractions are food or drinking, there is a growing trend among people for buying luxury items to compensate for the emotional void.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.webmd.com/balance/features/is-retail-therapy-real">Web MD</a>, </em>sometimes people go shopping for the simple reason to make themselves happy by buying a desirable object from the market — experts are calling it <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0969698923002552">‘retail’</a> therapy.</p><p>Experts have found both moderate benefits and ills to the act of shopping when one is sad or in a low emotional state.</p><p>The distinct feature of this behaviour is — the primary motive is to uplift their mood with a desirable luxury. However, it can be confused with compulsive buying of items which may involve neither need nor desire for buying an object.</p>.Indian online buyers losing up to Rs 28,000 crore annually to dark patterns, hidden charges: Report.<p><strong>Why do people go for retail therapy?</strong></p><p>As per <em><a href="https://health.clevelandclinic.org/retail-therapy-shopping-compulsion">Cleveland Clinic</a></em>, people engage in retail therapy to experience ‘happy hormones’. The human mind functions on a reward system where hormones like serotonin, dopamine and other endorphins are released to boost activities that ensure survival.</p><p>As per an article published in the <em><a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377635455_DOPAMINE'S_INFLUENCE_ON_CONSUMER_DYNAMICS_FROM_REWARD_TO_RISK">ResearchGate</a>, </em>the temporary act of browsing an item, finding the desired object, completing the transaction and getting it back home triggers the release of dopamine, the feel good hormone.</p><p>The improved mood starts to happen right before one leaves for the shopping spree, experts have said.</p><p>As per a study in <em><a href="https://myscp.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1016/j.jcps.2013.12.004">Journal of Consumer Psychology</a>, </em>sadness is often associated with a feeling of not being able to change something in a person’s environment.</p><p>A temporary period invested in shopping can give people a sense of control and reduce sadness, experts have observed.</p><p><strong>When shopping gets out of hands</strong></p><p>While retail therapy stimulates a person for a brief period, if left unchecked, can become a compulsive tendency, resulting in loss of inner control and monetary challenges, experts have warned.</p><p>Evidence shows that excessive dopamine stimulation can put a person into a cycle of instant gratification, followed by compulsive buying and addiction.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/retail-therapy#compulsive-shopping">Healthline</a>, </em>there is a difference between retail therapy and compulsive shopping. While the former makes a person feel good about their purchase, the pleasure doesn’t last past the moment of purchase for the latter.</p><p>For people struggling with compulsive buying, it could look like buying things one doesn’t need, hiding purchases from family and friends, feel unable to control shopping, lie about the money spent and lose a sense of control.</p>