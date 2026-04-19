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Why fashion suddenly loves older women

It’s a striking shift in an industry that has long been famous for fetishizing youth.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:14 IST
lifestylefashionVogue Institute of Art and Design

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