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Why is this generation so against silence?

Silence, which has been an integral part of human existence, has now become too uncomfortable for many, experts have said.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:47 IST
mental healthmental health issuesPsychologyneurosciencetherapyphysical and emotional healthSilenceCognitive behavioural therapytraumadopaminecognitive behavioural interventionscognitive sciencesemotional stressEmotional Intelligence

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