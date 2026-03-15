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Why people die by suicide over small fights in relationships? Experts reveal deeper problem

Several cases of people committing suicide over petty fights in their marriages are being reported. But experts believe the problem lies much deeper and stems from years of trauma and tell you what does the law say in such cases.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:02 IST
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"In situations where a person dies by suicidefollowing a domestic quarrel, such as the recently reported Bengaluru incident, the law does not automatically impose criminal liability on the spouse. Indian criminal law requires proof of abetment of suicide, and the evidentiary threshold for this offence is deliberately stringent."
Pooja Sareen, advocate in High Courts and Supreme Court.
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Published 15 March 2026, 09:02 IST
SuicideTrendingsuicide preventionMarital Disputemarital issues

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