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Homelifestyle

Workplace burnout: Why it is important to go on a hiatus?

Despite good health and employee happiness, workplace burnout continues to be a growing problem. Experts urge people to address it early and emphasise that taking a pause is not a sign of weakness.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:45 IST
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Representative image

Representative image

Credit: Pexels

Representative image

Representative image

Credit: iStock

Zakir Khan announed a 5-year-hiatus

Zakir Khan announed a 5-year-hiatus

Credit: Instagram/Zakir Khan

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Published 16 March 2026, 08:45 IST
healthBurnouthappinessworkplaceemployees

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