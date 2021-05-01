News live: BMC to start 3rd phase of vaccination drive to inoculate the 18-44 age group today

At least 12 Covid-19 patients killed in fire at hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch
At least 12 coronavirus patients were killed in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in early hours on Saturday.Around 50 other patients undergoing treatment at Welfare Hospital were rescued by locals and firefighters, officials said.
BMC to start 3rd phase of vaccination drive to inoculate the 18-44 age group today
Maharashtra| Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to start the 3rd phase of vaccination drive on May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group. The vaccination will be conducted b/w 1 to 6pm. No walk-in vaccination facility allowed: BMC
BMC has listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the doses. A total of 20,000 doses will be administered across these centres.
Poonawalla's SII to produce vaccine outside India
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, told the Times newspaper in the UK that he is planning to start vaccine production in countries outside India.
Read more here
DH Covid-19 Helpbook: From FAQs to helplines, everything you need to know
The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic impacts each one of us one way or the other. As a service to our readers, we have created the DH Covid-19 Helpbook.
Read more here
At least 12 Covid-19 patients killed in fire at hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch
At least 12 coronavirus patients were killed in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in early hours on Saturday.Around 50 other patients undergoing treatment at Welfare Hospital were rescued by locals and firefighters, officials said.
Read more here
BMC to start 3rd phase of vaccination drive to inoculate the 18-44 age group today
Maharashtra| Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to start the 3rd phase of vaccination drive on May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group. The vaccination will be conducted b/w 1 to 6pm. No walk-in vaccination facility allowed: BMC
BMC has listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the doses. A total of 20,000 doses will be administered across these centres.
ANI