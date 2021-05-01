News live: BMC to start 3rd phase of vaccination drive to inoculate the 18-44 age group today

  • updated: May 01 2021, 07:49 ist
  • 07:48

    Poonawalla's SII to produce vaccine outside India

    Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, told the Times newspaper in the UK that he is planning to start vaccine production in countries outside India.

  • 07:48

    DH Covid-19 Helpbook: From FAQs to helplines, everything you need to know

    The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic impacts each one of us one way or the other. As a service to our readers, we have created the DH Covid-19 Helpbook.

  • 07:46

    At least 12 Covid-19 patients killed in fire at hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch

    At least 12 coronavirus patients were killed in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in early hours on Saturday.Around 50 other patients undergoing treatment at Welfare Hospital were rescued by locals and firefighters, officials said.

  • 05:36

    BMC to start 3rd phase of vaccination drive to inoculate the 18-44 age group today

    Maharashtra| Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to start the 3rd phase of vaccination drive on May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group. The vaccination will be conducted b/w 1 to 6pm. No walk-in vaccination facility allowed: BMC

    BMC has listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the doses. A total of 20,000 doses will be administered across these centres.

