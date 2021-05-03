New Live: Negative Covid-19 test mandatory for passengers travelling to Punjab, UP

  • updated: May 03 2021, 09:52 ist
  • 09:51

    BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beats Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee by 1,956 votes in Nandigram: EC

  • 09:50

    Covid-19: Cricket Australia donates $50,000 to help India fight pandemic

  • 09:48

    West Bengal: Crude bombs recovered in Bhatpara area under Jagatdal Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district today morning

  • 09:47

    India reports 3,68,147 new Covid-19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges, and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours

  • 09:47

    Ministry of Railways says it has deployed nearly 4000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds across the country.

  • 07:32

    Punjab govt issues new guidelines in view of Covid-19

    , "Nobody to enter the state whether by air, rail or road without either a COVID negative report or vaccination certificate. In addition, all non-essential shops will continue to remain closed till May 15," the order says.

    "The daily night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday will continue. RT-PCR testing of road and streetwise vendors to be carried out," the letter reads.

    ANI

  • 07:35

    Madhya Pradesh government extends 'corona curfew' in capital Bhopal till May 10.

    Indian Air Force C-17s are airlifting 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon airbase in Delhi and 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu: Indian Air Force