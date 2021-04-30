News Live: Illegal factory being used for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections busted

  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 08:53 ist
  • 08:53
  • 08:51

    One dead, 2 injured in oxygen cylinder explosion in Kanpur

    Follow live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

  • 08:50

    PM Modi calls Council of Ministers meet on April 30 as Covid-19 rages

    In what would be the first such comprehensive consultation with all his ministerial colleagues over the second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his entire council of ministers on April 30.

  • 08:49

