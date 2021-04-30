News Live: Illegal factory being used for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections busted

PM Modi calls Council of Ministers meet on April 30 as Covid-19 rages
In what would be the first such comprehensive consultation with all his ministerial colleagues over the second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his entire council of ministers on April 30.
Illegal factory being used for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections busted
Uttarakhand: Delhi Police Crime Branch conducted raids in Haridwar, Roorkee & Kotdwar and busted an illegal factory being used for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections. 5 people, including the kingpin, arrested. They used to sell the injections at Rs 25,000 per piece. pic.twitter.com/feXVZrLM3w
One dead, 2 injured in oxygen cylinder explosion in Kanpur
