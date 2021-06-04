News Live: Centre wants to shift farmers' agitation to Haryana, alleges Tikait
News Live: Centre wants to shift farmers' agitation to Haryana, alleges Tikait
updated: Jun 04 2021, 05:50 ist
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait alleges government wants to shift farmers' agitation centre point from near Delhi borders to Jind in Haryana, says it is a “ploy” which will not be allowed to succeed
(PTI)
Urge Centre to prepare for third Covid wave: Intellectuals in open letter to Oppn
More than 185 intellectuals, including noted historians Romila Thapar and Irfan Habib and economist Kaushik Basu, have written an open letter to the opposition parties suggesting them to use their influence to ensure the central and state governments prepare for a possible third wave of the coronavirus.
Milkha Singh admitted to ICU due to 'dipping levels of oxygen'
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who recently contracted Covid-19 infection, was on Thursday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a top hospital due to "dipping levels of oxygen" but he is in "stable" condition.
‘Kannada ugliest language’: Karnataka to take legal action against Google
The Karnataka government on Thursday said it will take legal action against tech giant Google following outrage over a search result that showed Kannada as India’s "ugliest language".
