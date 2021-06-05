News Live: Farmers to protest against farm laws on June 5 with 10 questions

  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 05:45 ist
  • 05:43

    Farmers to protest against farm laws on June 5 with 10 questions

    Protesting farmers will greet leaders of BJP and RSS with 10 questions as they hold demonstrations outside the residences and offices of BJP lawmakers across the country on Saturday.

  • 05:42

    Trump blasts Facebook ban, teases return to White House

    Former US president Donald Trump said Friday his two-year ban by Facebook was an "insult" to voters, as he signalled he sees himself making a return to the White House.

  • 05:42

    Congress leaders across country submit memoranda to President for universal free vaccination

    Congress leaders across the country submitted memoranda addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, requesting him to direct the Centre to ensure universal free vaccination, saying it is the only way to defeat the pandemic.

  • 05:41

