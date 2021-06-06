News highlights: Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

North Central Railway says it has resumed 12 special trains and increased frequency of two trains
19:55
Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP
Redbull's Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP, followed by Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin with Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly coming third
19:31
Red flags halt Azerbaijan GP after Verstappen's crash
Red flags at Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix halts the race three laps from the end on Sunday after Red Bull's Max Verstappen crashed while heading for victory.
19:28
Burkina Faso massacre death toll rises to 160 (AFP)
19:27
Coast Guard airlift merchant ship MT ELIM's captain facing severe medical emergency
#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard airlifted merchant ship MT ELIM's captain, who was facing severe medical emergency, off Goa coast amidst gusting winds today. The patient has been shifted to SMRC hospital in Goa.
Terrorist hurls grenade at bus stand in Pulwama, civilians injured
As per reports, a grenade has been hurled by terrorists at main bus stand in Tral, Pulwama which exploded in the air causing minor injuries to 6-7 civilians. The injured have been given first aid at a hospital. The area has been cordoned off & a search is underway.
18:23
Southwest monsoon further advances into entire Karnataka: IMD
Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh & entire northeastern states of India today, as perIndia Meteorological Department
17:08
McLaren 'devastated' by death of stakeholder Mansour Ojjeh
Saudi billionaire Mansour Ojjeh, a major force behind the McLaren team's success in Formula One, has died aged 68, the British team announced on Sunday.
Born in Paris, Ojjeh bought into McLaren in 1984 and with former partner Ron Dennis established it as one of the major forces in F1.
"It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing announces the death of Mansour Ojjeh, shareholder of McLaren since 1984," McLaren announced ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
"Mr Ojjeh passed away peacefully this morning in Geneva, aged 68, surrounded by his family, to whom the team sends its most heartfelt condolences."
(AFP)
17:06
Meeting between farmer leaders and administration for release of detained farmers inclonclusive
The meeting between farmer leaders & the administration for the release of two farmers who were detained following a spat with an MLA remains inconclusive.
"The protest will continue until the farmers are released," says Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait
17:04
No leadership change in Karnataka, says State Revenue Minister
It is time to put a full stop to all the rumours about leadership change in Karnataka. BS Yediyurappa is our leader and he will continue to be the chief minister, says State Revenue Minister R Ashok
17:02
West Bengal government forms an expert committee for conducting state board exams
West Bengal government forms an expert committee to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted
The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category on June 6 and7. It is likely to deteriorate and crossover from 'moderate' to 'poor' category on June 8, as per National Weather Forecasting Centre, India Meteorological Department.
15:09
Elderly woman killed by caretaker during robbery at west Delhi flat
A 75-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her caretaker and his two associates during a robbery at her flat in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Sunday.
The recently-hired caretaker, Monu (22), hatched a conspiracy along with his associates Vishal (22) and Naveen (31) to rob the the woman and her husband as they were an "easy target," they said.
14:38
Government fighting for blue tick, be self-reliant for vaccine: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre, saying the Modi government is fighting for a blue tick and people need to become self-reliant for getting Covid vaccines.
His remarks came a day after outrage over the removal of 'blue tick' badge from the personal accounts of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and RSS top functionaries including Mohan Bhagwat, by Twitter, only to restore it later.
14:10
DGCA, IGF to look into bird-hit threats at Navi Mumbai airport
In a significant development, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Inspector General of Forests (Wetlands) are separately looking into the environmentalists’ complaints of rising bird-hit threats to flights at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) due to the rampant destruction of wetlands in and around the project area.
Nearly 8,000 bunkers completed for border residents across Jammu zone
About 8,000 underground bunkers have been completed for the safety of the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu province, officials said on Sunday.
The Centre has sanctioned the construction of 14,460 individual and community bunkers for the border residents in the five districts of Jammu, Kathua and Samba covering the villages located along the IB and Poonch and Rajouri villages on the LoC.
13:28
IOA asks 5 Tokyo-bound Covid-19 recovered athletes to get first dose of vaccine
The Indian Olympic Association on Sunday asked five Olympic-bound sportspersons, who have recovered from COVID-19 in the recent past, to take their first dose of the vaccine as soon as possible.
Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who is a 2018 World Championships bronze medallist, is the lone boxer in the list while the other four are shooters, including 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary who won a silver medal at this year's ISSF World Cup in the men's 10m air pistol event.
12:53
9.27 lakh severely acute malnourished children identified till November last year: RTI
More than 9.2 lakh children in India are ‘severely acute malnourished’, with the most in Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar, according to government data, underscoring concerns that the Covid pandemic could exacerbate the health and nutrition crisis among the poorest of the poor.
An estimated 9,27,606 ‘severely acute malnourished’ children from six months to six years were identified across the country till November last year, the Women and Child Development Ministry said in response to an RTI query from PTI.
12:35
Will remain Chief Minister as long as high command has confidence in me: Yediyurappa
Amid speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he will continue in the top post as long as the BJP high command has confidence in him and he had no confusion about it.
The Chief Minister also said, he won't agree that there was no alternate leader to replace him in the state BJP.
12:01
Dilip Kumar hospitalised for routine tests amid episodes of breathlessness
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday morning after experiencing "episodes of breathlessness".
Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, around 8.30 AM, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said.
11:57
Pizza, smartphones can be delivered, why not ration? Kejriwal asks Modi to allow doorstep ration scheme
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to a briefing to directly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre stalling his administration's door-to-door ration scheme.
Labour codes on the cards: Companies' PF liability to go up, workers to see reduction in take-home pay
The four labour codes are likely to see the light of day in a couple of months as the Centre is now keen to go ahead with the implementation of these laws, which among others will result in reduction in take-home pay of employees and higher provident fund liability of companies.
Once the wages code comes into force, there will be significant changes in the way basic pay and provident fund of employees are calculated.
10:06
Actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few day, his wife said.
09:34
India reports 1,14,460 Covid-19 cases, lowest in 2 months; 2,677 deaths in 24 hours
India reported 1,14,460 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections in two months, taking the infection tally to 28,80,89,339, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
08:54
Delhi govt hospital bars nurses from talking in Malayalam at work, union fumes
A Delhi government hospital Saturday issued a circular asking its nursing staff not to use Malayalam at work as "maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language" which it said causes a lot of inconvenience.
Unscientific 'immunity boosters' may do more harm than good
About two months ago, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul stressed the need to take immunity boosters like chyawanprash twice a day. The advice, irrespective of pre-existing conditions, came at a press conference, where he went on citing anecdotal statements on their benefits.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 0621 hrs today.
07:45
Puskas Arena hosts Hungary's Euro 2020 revival dreams
Named after Ferenc Puskas, the mercurial lynchpin of Hungary's fabled 'Magical Magyars' team of the 1950s, the 68,000-capacity stadium will host four games at the tournament which begins June 11.
Hungary's group matches against title holders Portugal (June 15), and world champions France (June 19) will be played there, as well as France's clash with Portugal (June 23), and a last-16 tie (June 27).
07:12
After 16 months, US Covid border closures keep families separated
Many are pressuring the administration of President Joe Biden to permit general travel to and from the United States, with families spilling their anguish and anger over the forced separations onto social media.
06:30
'Uyghur Tribunal' hears allegations of rampant China abuses
A London panel investigating the plight of Uyghurs in China on Friday heard witness testimony of torture and gang rapes, in a process slammed by Beijing as a mendacious smear.
One witness described squalid conditions and brutality in camps in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, and said one woman had died after undergoing forced sterilisation.
The nine UK-based jurors of the "Uyghur Tribunal", including lawyers and human rights experts, convened the first of two evidence sessions and intend to publish a report in December on whether China is guilty of genocide. (AFP)
Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana
Rains gush down in Aurangabad
