12 beaches across India to contest for 'Blue Flag’ certification

The Environment Ministry has shortlisted 12 beaches across India for the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification. The beaches have to meet some criteria such as quality standards, facilities for waste disposal, disabled-friendliness, first-aid facility etc. The certification is given by the Foundation for Environmental Education and is the world's most recognised voluntary eco-labels awarded to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators. Here's the list of Indian beaches that are vying for the accolade.