Apple Special Event Highlights: iPhone 11, Pro,Pro Max, Watch Series 5 and more launched

Apple unveiled a new line of iPad (7th gen) with 10.2-inch retina display and Apple Pencil support. Also, it took the wraps off the new Watch Series 5 (starting at $399) with always-on display capability. Finally, it launched the new iPhone 11 with dual-camera with prices starting at $699, a standard 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max with a triple camera with prices starting at $999 and $1099, respectively. All will available for sale on September 20 onwards. Additionally, Apple announced the Arcade gaming service for $4.99 per month. It will go live on September 19. And, the Apple TV+ streaming service will be available from November 1 for $4.99 per month.